Can India break the Australian buzzle?

Published on Saturday, 26 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6

K. ARUMUGAM



Harmanpreet led India faces a mighty task of playing a five-match series against traditional tormentors Australia, that too on their soils. The first encounter starts today at Adelaide. A good build up has been made, inter alia, what with a new trophy being unveiled. Indian team has landed at the venue a week ahead, indicating perhaps the degree of seriousness the visitors attach to the bilateral series. With a new ranking system getting points, such Series are becoming a serious ones as against mere academic, coach oriented, experimental stuff. It’s a welcome scenario.

