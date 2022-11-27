Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Nurul's brace powers NHDP East to victory in Mirnawan Cup

Published on Sunday, 27 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 15

By Aftar Singh


Skipper Nurul Iman Damia (right) scored a brace to steer National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP) East to a convincing 4-1 win over NHDP North in a Mirnawan Cup Group B match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today. -NSTP/HAZREEN MOHAMAD

KUALA LUMPUR: Skipper Nurul Iman Damia scored a brace to steer National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP) East to a convincing 4-1 win over NHDP North in a Mirnawan Cup Group B match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

