Masters World Cups



Sarah Juggins, for PAHF





Canada, 2022 Masters World Cup O50. Photo: Chris Wilson



On the World Masters Hockey website there is a picture of two players, Billy Taylor from Scotland, Darryl Michael from USA. They were both playing in the Over 65s Men’s World Cup in Japan. The two players were celebrating more than just a hockey tournament because in 2018 Taylor saved the USA player’s life when he suffered a heart attack while pitch side. The Scottish player carried out CPR for more than 40 minutes as they waited for the ambulance to arrive. Four years later and following a quadruple bypass, Michael was back representing USA.



