Akashdeep Singh (10th, 27th, 59th) scored thrice but the Aussies prevailed in the end as Blake Govers (57th, 60th) found the back of the Indian net twice from penalty corners in the dying minutes of the game.



The Australians celebrate after scoring against India in the first of the five-Test series in Adelaide. Image credit: Twitter/@Kookaburras



Adelaide: Akashdeep Singh’s hat-trick went in vain as India conceded two late goals to lose 4-5 against Australia in the high-scoring first hockey Test of the five-match series in Adelaide on Saturday.



