Fighting India Done in by the Flair of Tom Craig & Blake Govers’ Late Surge in Thriller

Published on Sunday, 27 November 2022



It was the sublime run of Tom Craig and a late surge from Blake Govers that paved the way for world number one Australia to close out a nail-biting 5-4 win over world number five India in the first of the five Test series at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide. Playing under hot weather conditions, both teams took their time to settle down before Tom Craig rushed down the middle and dodged past Harmanpreet Singh and fed Lachi Sharp who unleashed a tomahawk that sailed into the top corner of the Indian goal. Tom Craig was again in the thick of action, bursting down the left flank and relaying a precise pass to Nathan Ephraums for Australia’s second goal. India were kept in the contest by vastly experienced Akashdeep Singh, who scored once in first and second quarter – his second strike – a stinging reverse hit that brooked no answer from the Aussie deep defence.

