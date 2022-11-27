Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Akashdeep’s hattrick in vain, as Tom Craig and Australia snatch 5-4 win.

Published on Sunday, 27 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13

s2h team



What a match! The fighting Australians snatched a win from the hands of the visiting Indians, who held their nerves all along, took 4-3 lead despite trailing often before the well-known last minute disaster had struck them. Blake Govers who was seen struggling with penalty corners in the first three quarters, came alive in the last, striking a brace to put paid to the Indian hopes.  A hattrick by Tokyo discard Akashdeep Singh went in vain while Tom Craig, who set up almost all goals for his team walked away with the Man of the Match epithet. The label was befitting.

