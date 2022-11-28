

Credit: Max Fulham Photography



Sean Dancer’s charges went down to a ferocious Dutch side that looked every bit of their number-one ranking spot this afternoon in Utrecht. Ireland was on the back foot immediately when player of the match, Yibbi Jansen, hit home to put her team in front in the first minute. The Dutch played at an immense pace under new coach Paul van Ass and went two goals ahead in the first quarter when Jansen was again on target – this time from a penalty corner.



