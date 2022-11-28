Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Blake Govers hat-trick helps Australia rout India 7-4, gain 2-0 lead in five-match series

Published on Monday, 28 November 2022

The Kookaburras, who had registered a narrow 5-4 victory in the opening game on Saturday, extended their winning streak against the Indians to 12 matches with the latest result.


Veteran player Eddie Ockenden made a landmark 400th appearance for the Australia men's hockey team during their second Test against India. Image credit: Twitter/@Kookaburras

Adelaide: Blake Govers slammed a hat-trick as Australia routed India 7-4 in the high-scoring second hockey Test in Adelaide on Sunday.

