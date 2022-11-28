



The Indian men’s hockey team had their ‘moments’ against world number one Australia in the second Test at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide, and nobody knows it better than the players themselves. The manner in which the Blueshirts enjoyed early ascendancy and had their noses in front via a shortie goal by skipper Harmanpreet Singh would have given Graham Reid’s boys a lot to look forward to. What would have been pleasing to see is the way the Indian absorbed sustained Aussie pressure (including 4 consecutive penalty corners) and held the solitary goal lead for good twelve-thirteen minutes before prolific Blake Govers, who did late damage in the first Test, evened things up late in the opening quarter with a rasping tomahawk.



