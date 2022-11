A Bermuda Field Hockey double-header took place at the National Sports Center with a total of 6 goals scored.



In the opener the Pink Robins and the Budgies Reds played to a 1 – 1 draw, Elizabeth Davidson scored a field goal in the 37th minute to give the Budgies Reds a 1 – 0 lead, but in the 50th minute Erica Frith scored a field goal for the Pink Robins to earn a point.