



One of the most improved men hockey sides in the world – France – appeared ‘very much unlike France’ as they played far below their ‘best’ and were handed a surprising 1-2 defeat by lower-ranked Ireland in the inagural FIH Men’s Nations Cup at Potchefstroom, South Africa. There was far too many unforced errors on view from the 11th ranked French outfit as they looked rusty having not played together as a team for a few months. The Frederic Soyez-coached side did everything possible to control the game in the opening quarter but Ireland nullifed all their plans and struck off a counter-attack. John McKee produced a nifty ‘steal’ from Charles Masson and relayed a quick through ball to Jeremy Duncan, who outfoxed France goalkeeper Arthur Thieffry to draw first blood in the second quarter.



