Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Unforced Errors-Prone France Falter at First Hurdle Against Ireland

Published on Tuesday, 29 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3



One of the most improved men hockey sides in the world – France – appeared ‘very much unlike France’ as they played far below their ‘best’ and were handed a surprising 1-2 defeat by lower-ranked Ireland in the inagural FIH Men’s Nations Cup at Potchefstroom, South Africa. There was far too many unforced errors on view from the 11th ranked French outfit as they looked rusty having not played together as a team for a few months. The Frederic Soyez-coached side did everything possible to control the game in the opening quarter but Ireland nullifed all their plans and struck off a counter-attack. John McKee produced a nifty ‘steal’ from Charles Masson and relayed a quick through ball to Jeremy Duncan, who outfoxed France goalkeeper Arthur Thieffry to draw first blood in the second quarter.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.