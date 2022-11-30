Carola Morgenstern-Meyer resigns as president of the dual leadership of the German Hockey Association







Carola Morgenstern-Meyer has announced her resignation as President of the German Hockey Association (DHB) with immediate effect. Morgenstein-Meyer informed the DHB Presidium of their decision last Monday. She has held the office of President since 2019 and has shared leadership with Henning Fastrich since 2021. Fastrich will lead the association as sole president with immediate effect. The rest of the presidency of the DHB remains unchanged.



