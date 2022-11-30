Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

DHB President Declares Resignation

Published on Wednesday, 30 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5

Carola Morgenstern-Meyer resigns as president of the dual leadership of the German Hockey Association



Carola Morgenstern-Meyer has announced her resignation as President of the German Hockey Association (DHB) with immediate effect. Morgenstein-Meyer informed the DHB Presidium of their decision last Monday. She has held the office of President since 2019 and has shared leadership with Henning Fastrich since 2021. Fastrich will lead the association as sole president with immediate effect. The rest of the presidency of the DHB remains unchanged.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.