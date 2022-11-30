India have lost the first two matches of the series and will be in a do-or-die situation in the third match against Australia.





Australia lead the five match series 2-0. Hockey India/ Twitter



Adelaide: The Indian men’s hockey team will look to address its defensive woes when it takes on the world’s number one side Australia in the third Test here on Wednesday, hoping to bounce back from back-to-back defeats in the five-match series here on Wednesday.



