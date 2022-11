By Aftar Singh





Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal in action against Canada in the Nations Cup in Potchesftroom, South Africa, today. Pic courtesy of FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal scored twice in the last 10 minutes to help Malaysia to a hard fought 3-2 win over Canada and stay in contention for a place in the semi-finals of the Nations Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa, today.