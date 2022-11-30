Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ireland beat Pakistan to move one step closer to semi-final berth in Nations Cup

Published on Wednesday, 30 November 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6



Ireland made it two wins from two in the FIH Men’s Hockey Nations Cup when they ran out 3-1 winners against Pakistan this morning. With less than 24 hours to recover after their opening match, Mark Tumilty’s team started a little slowly in the heat in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Pakistan went in front in the first minute of the second quarter and it was the wake-up call Ireland needed as they hit back almost immediately through Conor Empey. Ireland captain Sean Murray was the catalyst for the goal; he took a quick free and found Jeremy Duncan in the circle who passed first time to Empey who had the final touch.

