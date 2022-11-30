Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Goals flow on day 2 of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2022 as Korea, Ireland and South Africa seal semi-final berths

Day 2 of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup South Africa 2022 saw a plethora of attacking displays as all teams managed to get themselves on the scoresheet. But it was joy for some and despair for others as the semifinals picture started to take shape as the day progressed. Korea, Ireland and South Africa made it two wins in two matches, and qualified for the semi-finals, with one pool match still to go. Meanwhile Pakistan, Canada and France can no longer qualify after taking no points from the first two games.

