Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper reports on Southgate's great start to the season for its men’s and women’s 1s







When he joined in the summer, new men’s coach Kwan Browne admitted that Southgate were a 'sleeping giant.' The club is now waking from its slumber. Both men’s and women’s 1s sit atop the Division One South and Vitality Women's Conference East respectively after nine straight victories and a winter break to savour.