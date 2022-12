The famous win also kept the five-match series alive with Australia leading 2-1.





India hockey team muscle their way to victory in the 3rd test match against Australia to make it 1-2 in the series. Image: Hockey India/Twitter



A fighting India scored a last-minute goal to stun world number one side Australia 4-3 in the third hockey Test and notch up their first win in 13 years in Adelaide on Wednesday.