



It was a match that had all the ingredients of a thriller something the sizeable crowd at the MATA Stadium in Adelaide was keenly looking forward to. The world number five and Olympic bronze medallists India gave their numerous fans a lot to roar about as they halted the Kookaburras in their tracks, pulling off a stellar 4-3 win to keep the five Test series alive after losing the first two Tests- Why this win would be all the more sweeter is because it was India’s first victory over Australia in six years – in November 2016 India had prevailed over the Aussies 3-2 in a Test match at Bendigo.



