Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Awesome Indian Men Post First Win over Australia in Six Years!

Published on Thursday, 01 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13



It was a match that had all the ingredients of a thriller something the sizeable crowd at the MATA Stadium in Adelaide was keenly looking forward to. The world number five and Olympic bronze medallists India gave their numerous fans a lot to roar about as they halted the Kookaburras in their tracks, pulling off a stellar 4-3 win to keep the five Test series alive after losing the first two Tests- Why this win would be all the more sweeter is because it was India’s first victory over Australia in six years – in November 2016 India had prevailed over the Aussies 3-2 in a Test match at Bendigo.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.