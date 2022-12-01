K. ARUMUGAM







It’s a test match, perhaps meaning teams essentially test each other. Often such entity becomes chess board for the coaches, to assess their wards, moves and experimenting everything. This mostly leaves audience in the lurch; they don’t get what they want. The ongoing Series in Adelaide thankfully is neither a run of the mill stuff nor a Guinea pig. It has certainly turned out be competitive and worth of telecast. As a fitting testimony, for a change, today, Harmanpreet Singh’s outfit actually tested the hosts Australia, bringing in the process a first win over the famed rival in the last twelve encounters. For the Aussies who won two previous tests, it’s no more a cakewalk in the remaining part of the Series, which is still alive with 2-1 status.



