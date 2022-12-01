Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

For a change, India tests Australia with a last minute goal

Published on Thursday, 01 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12

K. ARUMUGAM



It’s a test match, perhaps meaning teams essentially test each other. Often such entity becomes chess board for the coaches, to assess their wards, moves and experimenting everything. This mostly leaves audience in the lurch; they don’t get what they want. The ongoing Series in Adelaide thankfully is neither a  run of the mill stuff nor a Guinea pig. It has certainly turned out be competitive and worth of telecast. As a fitting testimony, for a change, today, Harmanpreet Singh’s outfit actually tested the hosts Australia, bringing in the process a first win over the famed rival in the last twelve encounters. For the Aussies who won two previous tests, it’s no more a cakewalk in the remaining part of the Series, which is still alive with 2-1 status.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.