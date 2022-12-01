With one pool game to spare, the SA men’s hockey team have qualified for the semifinals of the FIH Nations Cup after two impressive performances.



By Tim Malinzi





South Africa in action against France on 29 November 2022 in the FIH Men’s Nations Cup. The home team won 2-1 in Potchefstroom. (Photo: François Goyet / International Hockey Federation / Facebook)



The FIH Men’s Hockey Nations Cup kicked off on 28 November in Potchefstroom. Determined to make the most of their home advantage, the SA men’s team delivered solid performances in their opening two fixtures to seal a spot in the tournament’s semifinals with one pool game to spare.



