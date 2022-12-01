Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

SA men’s Nations Cup hockey side fly high to seal semifinal spot

Published on Thursday, 01 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13

With one pool game to spare, the SA men’s hockey team have qualified for the semifinals of the FIH Nations Cup after two impressive performances.

By Tim Malinzi


South Africa in action against France on 29 November 2022 in the FIH Men’s Nations Cup. The home team won 2-1 in Potchefstroom. (Photo: François Goyet / International Hockey Federation / Facebook)

The FIH Men’s Hockey Nations Cup kicked off on 28 November in Potchefstroom. Determined to make the most of their home advantage, the SA men’s team delivered solid performances in their opening two fixtures to seal a spot in the tournament’s semifinals with one pool game to spare.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.