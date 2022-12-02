Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Death Notice Betty Henderson

Hockey Ireland is saddened to hear of the death of Betty Henderson (nee Kyle), who passed away peacefully on Thursday 24th November, at the age of 94. Betty had an amazing hockey career which started off at Belfast Royal Academy, where she played on the School’s 1stX1 at the age of 13. A year later she not only played for Ulster Schools but also for the Ulster Senior Ladies Team. Her love of sports took her to Ling Teacher Training College in Dublin. She wasn’t selected by Ulster that year, so at

