GB women celebrate Rio success PIC: Getty Images



Peter Westbrook, Jane Sixsmith, Tim Barlow, Jerome Goudie, Danny Kerry, Karen Brown, Craig Parnham and David Ralph. Spot the link? Well, they are coaches who have played a vital hand in Laura Unsworth’s hockey journey and career as one of the sport’s greatest players and, if you didn’t already know, Great Britain’s most decorated hockey athlete of all time.