"For almost every player, playing at the World Cup is a matter of excitement and I was very lucky that my first World Cup was in India," Sardar Singh said.





Sardar Singh



With less than 50 days to go for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023, the anticipation to witness the world's best hockey players at one of the world's most preferred hockey destinations – Odisha, is only increasing by each passing day.



