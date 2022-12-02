It had been six years since an Indian hockey team had last beaten Australia in regulation time – in a Test series in Australia on November 29, 2016.



Jonathan Selvaraj





The scale of some of the defeats endured by the Indian men’s hockey team – the 7-0 hiding in the final of the Commonwealth Games and a 7-1 loss at the Olympics a year earlier – might even be considered embarrassing. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



There was almost an air of inevitability to it when Nathan Ephraums scored from close range in a goalmouth scramble following a drag flick struck by Jeremy Hayward. With a couple of seconds north of a minute remaining in the third hockey Test match between India and Australia in Sydney, the host had levelled the score 3-3.



