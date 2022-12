By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) hammered Japan 4-1 in the final to become the Mirnawan Cup boys' Under-17 champions at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.