Forward Dilpreet Singh scored India’s only goal of the match. India will play the last match of the series on Sunday.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)



The Indian men’s hockey team lost 5-1 to Australia in the fourth match of the Test series 2022 at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide on Saturday. It was India’s third loss in the five-match series, where the hosts have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead.