By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) and Japan in action during Thursday’s Nations Cup Group B match in Potchefstroom, South Africa. - Pic courtesy of



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will face unbeaten Ireland in the Nations Cup semi-finals, and coach Arul Selvaraj believes the Speedy Tigers could beat their high-flying opponents tomorrow to reach the final in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Saturday.