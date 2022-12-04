India have converted 5 out of 28 penalty corners in the ongoing test series vs Australia. While this looks decent on paper, it hides a problem that has not been solved since the retirement of Rupinder Pal Singh.



By Give Me Hockey





Harmanpreet Singh is the world's best drag-flicker right now, but the gulf in class with the others in the Indian team is worrying. (HI)



India currently have the world's best drag-flicker leading from the front. Captain Harmanpreet Singh, who has racked up an unbelievable 36 goals this year, has continued his form into the ongoing Test series against Australia in Adelaide, converting two penalty corners of the 28 won by India.



