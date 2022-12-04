Dilpreet Singh gave his team the lead in the 25th minute after the Indians defended resolutely in the goalless first quarter, but their lead lasted just five minutes as the Aussies bossed the remainder of the game.





Australia scored twice in the second and third quarters before Matt Dawson scored a fifth in the 54th minute. Image credit: Twitter/Kookaburras



Adelaide: India made a promising start by taking a first-half lead but its defence fell apart later as the team lost the fourth hockey Test 1-5 to Australia and conceded an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series in Adelaide on Saturday.



