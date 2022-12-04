s2h team







Australian applied different gear in the second half to outplay and outscore India 5-1 in the fourth match today at Mate Stadium, Adelaide. With that, the fate of the series also decided. When India won the third Test the other day, and thus brought the Series to a precarious 2-1 status, it was expected it will try to win or at least try to draw today’s encounter to keep the Series alive till the last match is played out. It was not to be. However, the course of the match which it took in favour of the hosts, did not appear in the first half, scoring acts rested to last few minutes of the half. The match saw boh teams playing two different halves.



