The Indian hockey team lost the final match 5-4. India captain Harmanpreet Singh and Australia’s Tom Wickham each scored a brace in the final tie.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)



The Indian men’s hockey team lost the five-match Test series against Australia 4-1 after going down by a 5-4 scoreline in the final match at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide on Sunday. India’s only victory in the series came in the third match.