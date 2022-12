In the opening round of matches in the Scottish Men’s Indoor National league 1 Grove Menzieshill showed their intent on the title with the inclusion of some old favourites: Ross McPherson, Olly James, Gavin Byers and Gavin Tomlinson, and an even older management of Bruce Cuthill in the coaching role, and Billy McPherson as manager… and they opened with a 9-2 win over Grange.