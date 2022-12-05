



Beating Australia in a Test series in their backyard was always going to be a daunting task for any side let alone India – at the end of it, India can take pride from the fact that they were able to win a Test match and avoid a whitewash against the world number one side. The fact that India held their own Australia without their wheels entirely coming off should be enough indication that they are learning their lessons from the 1-7 and 0-7 defeats at the hands of the Kookaburras in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.



