Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Plenty of Positives for India Despite the 1-4 Test Series Loss to Australia

Published on Monday, 05 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11



Beating Australia in a Test series in their backyard was always going to be a daunting task for any side let alone India – at the end of it, India can take pride from the fact that they were able to win a Test match and avoid a whitewash against the world number one side. The fact that India held their own Australia without their wheels entirely coming off should be enough indication that they are learning their lessons from the 1-7 and 0-7 defeats at the hands of the Kookaburras in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.