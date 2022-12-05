Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Top 10 take aways of India-Australia Test Series

Published on Monday, 05 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10

K. ARUMUGAM



During the 2010 World Cup, the then Foreign Minister of Australia (Stephen Smith) and Human Resources Minister of India (Kapil Sibal), jointly unveiled a trophy called Ajit Pal – Charlesworth Trophy. It was meant to be given to winners of any bilateral series between the two hockey powers. However, we did not hear about it beyond that day. But the Series continued, both teams met often in the last decade. The tradition peaked this month with the 5-Match Series that was completed today at Adelaide.

