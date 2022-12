South Africa celebrate winning the final match of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2022 against Ireland at North West University in Potchefstroom on December 4 2022.

Image: Nathier Sulaiman/Gallo Images



A Dayaan Cassiem masterclass led South Africa to victory over Ireland in the thrilling final of the inaugural FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup South Africa 2022, securing qualification into the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League for the hosts.