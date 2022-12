By Jugjet Singh





A bad 1-0 start against South Korea, a 3-0 hammering by Ireland in the semi-finals, and then a massive 4-0 defeat to South Korea in the bronze battle sum up coach Arul Selvaraj’s outing. -Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian hockey team will return from a bruising Nations Cup on the proverbial "crutches" after suffering a humbling experience in Potchefstroom, South Africa.