With Eye on Reviving Glory Years, Hockey India's School Activation Program Takes Sport to Schools

Keen to attract more youngsters to the sport of hockey, Hockey India is organising a schools activation programme ahead of the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup.


Hockey India school activation

Hockey has been one of India's most prolific and popular sports since Independence. The Indian Men's Hockey Team's historic bronze-medal winning performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gave the fraternity plenty to cheer about, and helped attract new fans, the younger generations who hadn't seen success at the highest level for some years.

