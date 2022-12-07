By Ijaz Chaudhry





School boys pose with Pakistan`s former hockey stalwarts



Lahore: It was the first day of the Hi-Tech Inter School Hockey Tournament. A galaxy of former hockey stalwarts were present to watch the youngsters in action

at Lahore`s Manzoorul Hassan hockey stadium. They included, among others, three-time World Cup winner Akhtar Rasool, World Cup winners Lt Col Saeed, Manzoorul Hassan and Khawaja Junaid, and Olympic gold medallist Tauqeer Dar. Tauqeer is also the President of the Dar Hockey Academy, the organisers of the event.





In the first match, Noor Project School, Lahore easily defeated Government Junior Model School, Model Town Lahore 7 - 0. Scorers: Waleed (2), Rehan Latif, Adeel, Yousaf, Mohammad Ali & Zain Ali. Adeel of Noor Project School was declared the Man of Match. The award also carries Rupees Five Thousand.



The second match between Divisional Public School, Lahore and Government High School, Farooqabad (district Sheikhupura)turned out to be a well-contested tie enjoyed by all.



It was 1-1 at half-time. However, the DPS Lahore managed to add a goal each in the third and fourth quarters to emerge victorious 3-1. Ahmad was the hero for the winners with a hat trick of goals and was also the popular choice for the Man of Match.



For the visitors from Sheikhupura, 12 year old Tayyab was the lone scorer. The little boy beautifully stepped aside the goalkeeper before flicking the ball into the net drawing great applause.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



