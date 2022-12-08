By Ijaz Chaudhry





Hanzla Man of Match



Lahore: On the second day of the Hi-Tech Inter School Hockey Tournament at the Manzoorul Hassan Hockey Stadium, two matches were played.





In the first match, Divisional Public School, Lahore completely outplayed Junior Model School, Model Town, Lahore. The DPS boys scored almost at will and won 9 – 1. Atif had a hat trick while Abdullah scored a brace. Ahmad, Bilal, Taimoor and Yahya found the target once. For the Junior Model School, Ali Ansar was the lone goal getter.



World Cup winner (1978) Lt Col (retd) Saeed Khan was the chief guest.



The match between Government High School, Farooqabad (district Sheikhupura) and Noor Project School, Lahore produced an exciting brand of hockey and thrilled the onlookers. Noor Project led 2-0 but the boys from Sheikupura fought well and it was 2-2 after 60 minutes. Hassan Ali and Yousaf were the Noor Project`s scorers while Fahad Bhatti and Hanzla found the target for the visitors.



The match was decided on penalty shootout which also went down to the wire. Finally, Noor Project won it 2-1.



Collector Customs Ms Noreen Tarar was the chief guest at this match. H



Hanzla of Government High School, Farooqabad was declared Man of Match and received a cheque of Rs 5,000.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



