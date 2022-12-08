Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Schopman: Acclimatisation to conditions, final tweaks key to success in FIH Nations Cup

Published on Thursday, 08 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 17

Acclimatising to the cold Spanish conditions and making final adjustments to their game will be key to India’s success at the FIH Women’s Nations Cup, said the team’s chief coach Janneke Schopman.


Indian women’s hockey team coach Janneke Schopman. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

