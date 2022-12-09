By Ijaz Chaudhry





Players being introduced to Chief Guest Mr Ahmad Najeeb accompanied by World Cup winners Manzoorul Hassan & Lt Col Saeed



Lahore: It was the last day of the league phase of the Hi-Tech Inter School Hockey Tournament conducted by Dar Hockey Academy at the Manzoorul Hassan Hockey Stadium.





Today, the chief guest was Mr Ahmad Najeeb, CEO of EAPL, one of the sponsors of the event.



Both the matches were well contested. Divisional Public School, Lahore maintained their perfect record with third victory in as many matches, defeating Noor Project 3-0. Haider, Taimoor and Bilal had a goal apiece. M. Hassan of DPS won the Man of Match award which carried Rs five thousand.



The other match saw Government High School, Farooqabad (district Sheikhupura) overcoming Junior Model School, Model Town, Lahore 2-0. The winning team`s captain Ahmad Raza netted each time. GHS Farooqabad`s M.Awais was declared Man of Match.



On Friday, Divisional Public School, Lahore and Noor Project, Lahore will play the final which will be preceded by the third position match between Government High School Farooqabad and Junior Model School, Model Town, Lahore.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



