UNC field hockey head coach Karen Shelton announces retirement after 42 seasons at North Carolina

Published on Friday, 09 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 16

By Shelby Swanson


UNC field hockey head coach Karen Shelton answers questions at the George J. Sherman Sports Complex in Storrs, Conn., following UNC's win over Northwestern in the 2022 national championship. Photo by Jerome Ibrahim | The Daily Tar Heel

On Wednesday, UNC field hockey head coach Karen Shelton met with her team to announce her retirement. Shelton — the winningest coach in the history of collegiate field hockey — has coached at North Carolina for 42 seasons and has led the Tar Heels to an NCAA-record 10 national championships.

