Four new turfs to host the upcoming 2023 Hockey World Cup in Odisha

Published on Friday, 09 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 15

Hockey India has laid four new turfs Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela for 2023 Hockey World Cup.


Ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, four new pitches have been laid and all-set for action in the state-of-the-art venues at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar, as well as the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

