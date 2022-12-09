

Indian men's hockey team (Photo: HI Media)



New Delhi: Winner of the Bronze and Silver Medal at the 1986 and 1990 Asian Games, respectively, and a member of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team that played the 1990 World Cup in Pakistan, the legendary Jagbir Singh believes that the Indian Men’s Hockey Team have the skills and potential to do well at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar – Rourkela 2023.



