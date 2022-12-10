By Ijaz Chaudhry





Divisional Public School with Trophy



Lahore: It was festive atmosphere at the newly built beautiful Manzoorul Hassan Hockey stadium on the last day of the Hi-Tech Inter School Hockey Tournament, organized by Dar Hockey Academy. The not-so-big stadium was fully packed. A number of stars from Pakistan hockey`s glorious days were at the final including Olympic gold medal-winning captain Dr. Tariq Aziz, and World Cup-winning captains Akhtar Rasool and Shahbaz Ahmad.





They were entertained by an excellent brand of hockey from the youngsters, in the final between Noor Project, Lahore and Divisional Public School, Lahore. Noor Project scored a goal each in the first two quarters through Hassan Ali and Waleed. After half time, the DPS boys made an excellent recovery. Both the goals were neutralized via well worked out penalty corner variations; Ahmad was the scorer each time.



Eventually, the final was decided through a penalty shootout, and Divisional Public School won the battle of nerves. Haider of the winning team was named Man of the Match(Rs 10,000).



Earlier, in the third position match, Government High School, Farooqabad (district Sheikhupura) defeated Junior Model School, Model Town, Lahore 1-0 in a hard-fought tussle. Tabassum converted a penalty corner in the 44th minute. Junior Model School`s custodian Danish, who saved several attempts, was Man of Match.



CEO Hi-Tech Dr. Mohammad Arshad, the Chief Guest presented the winning team with a beautiful trophy. All four teams got richer. Winners Divisional Public School, Lahore: Rs Two lacs, Runners-up Noor Project, Lahore: Rs One lac,



Third: Government High School, Farooqabad: Rs 50,000, Fourth: Junior Model School, Model Town, Lahore: Rs 25,000



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com