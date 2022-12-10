Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Railways will take on Petroleum Board in Hockey Inter-Dept. National finals

Published on Saturday, 10 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7

Defending champions Petroleum Board and Railways will face each other in the finals of the 2nd Hockey Inter-Department National Championships.



Railway Sports Promotion Board and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board won their respective Semi Final match on Friday here at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi to book their place in the Final of the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022, New Delhi.

