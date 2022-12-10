Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Job Opportunity: High Performance Director

Published on Saturday, 10 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8

Field Hockey Canada is hiring a High Performance Director

Field Hockey Canada (FHC) is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, growth and promotion of field hockey in Canada, in collaboration with a variety of partners.  Among its responsibilities, FHC selects, prepares and promotes Canada’s teams for international competitions including Continental Championships, World Championships, and major multi-sport games (e.g. Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games).

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.