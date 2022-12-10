Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Complete Schedule, Fixture, Groups, Teams

Published on Saturday, 10 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7

Here is everything you need to know about India's schedule, fixtures and teams of the FIH 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup in Odisha.

By Gayathri Venkatraman


Indian Men Hockey Team (Source: Hockey India/Twitter)

2023 is set to begin with the men's FIH Hockey World Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on January 13. A total of 44 matches are to be played, with the finals scheduled for January 29.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.