



2022 has been a bit of a mixed bag for the Indian women’s hockey team that triggered plenty of ‘hope and excitement’ following their ‘fighting but surprising’ fourth-place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics – the Janneke Schopan-coached Indian outfit attained a ‘some kind of a high’ with a third-place finish in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League – a performance that was considered ‘significant’ given the fact that the world number eight side was only featuring in the league as one of the replacement teams alongside Spain for Australia and New Zealand.



